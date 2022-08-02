AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
Work on damaged roads has begun; sewerage lines repaired: Wahab

Recorder Report Updated August 2, 2022 05:36am

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the repair work of the roads damaged during the rains has been started. The sewerage lines affected by the rains in many areas have been repaired.

He said the restoration work is going on rapidly, the party leadership and Sindh Chief Minister have directed to repair the roads and sewerage lines on priority basis. Efforts are being made to complete all these works as soon as possible so that the citizens can get convenience; the Administrator expressed these views while visiting the Old City area and various roads in South District.

Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan, district administration officers and engineers also accompanied him on this occasion

The Administrator Karachi reviewed the rehabilitation work of sewerage lines adjacent to Shaheen Complex and Saddar and said that these sewerage lines were affected during rains.

At some places, the sewerage lines were sunk into the ground, due to which the surrounding areas faced sewage problems, but now this problem is being solved. The repair work of the affected sewerage lines at PIDC has been completed while the rehabilitation of sewerage lines in the Old City area is also going on at a fast pace,” he added.

Murtaza Wahab said that the recent rains in the city were unusual, which affected the basic infrastructure, especially in various parts of the south district.

He said that if all these problems were not dealt with in time, the citizens would have faced more problems, so the Sindh government, by combining various departments and working in a coordinated manner, made drainage possible quickly, due to which the situation remained under control.

He said that special attention was given to Tower and II Chandragarh Road in South District and arrangements were made so that rainwater could drain out directly into the sea. “Drainage is also being continuously monitored in Kharadar, Mithadar and other adjoining areas and the concerned officers have been instructed to remove any obstruction in the drainage of rainwater by taking immediate steps,” he added

The Administrator Karachi said that the process of cleaning the rain drains is also going on without any break due to which the water level in the drains did not rise and their flow remained normal.

He said that special attention has been given to choked points in drains and taking advantage of past experiences, special mechanism has been devised.

He said that necessary machinery, pumps, vehicles and personnel required for drainage have been deployed in different areas. Concerned engineers are continuously monitoring the situation, especially in the low-lying areas, Wahab said.

