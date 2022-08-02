KPL declares Kingdom Valley as its title sponsor

LAHORE: Kashmir Premier league announced Kingdom Valley as its Title Sponsor for season 2, on Friday in a showcase signing ceremony event organized at Lahore. The official anthem of the KPL season 2 was also launched in the ceremony which is sung by Sahir Ali Baga and Aima Baig.

President KPL Arif Malik, CEO Shahzad Akhtar, Director Cricket Operations Rashid Latif, former Federal Minister Shehryar Afridi and Owner of Kingdom Valley Ghulam Hasnain Shahid also participated in the event.

President KPL Arif Malik took the stage and commemorated, “We will make the second season of KPL as successful as the first edition” He further added, “The aim of the league is to bring out the talent of Kashmir Arif Malik”

Ghulam Hussain Shahid expressed his views on the second season of KPL and reiterated that, “we will provide all kinds of support for Kashmir and will continue this series of sponsorship in the next season as well. Owner of Kingdom Valley further added, “Kashmir is the identity of Pakistan, we have to send a message to the world that we are a peaceful and cricket-loving nation.”

Following this, Chief Marketing Officer KPL, Saqib Ur Rehman said, “The partnership with Kingdom Valley will be a milestone and a large number of industrialists are taking keen interest in sponsoring the Kashmir Premier League”

Honourable chief guest and former federal minister Shehryar Khan Afridi went to the stage and expressed his views on season2, “KPL will be the voice of Kashmir.”

