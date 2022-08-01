AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
Saudi Arabia among nations interested in Women’s Asian Cup

AFP Updated August 1, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Australia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan have expressed interest in hosting the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup, the Asian Football Confederation said on Monday.

The AFC “will now work with all bidding member associations on the delivery of the necessary bidding documentation in accordance with the bidding process”.

The winning bid will be announced next year and the AFC hailed the growing popularity of the tournament.

Asia Cup moved out of crisis-hit Sri Lanka to UAE

India hosted the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup, which was won by China and was expanded from eight to 12 teams.

The 2026 edition “is expected to build on the solid foundations of the tournament’s celebrated legacy”, the AFC said.

