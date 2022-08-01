AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nawaz considering pulling party out of govt: Rashid

Recorder Report Updated August 1, 2022 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif, who had decided to oust former premier Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence, is now considering the option of leaving the government.

Sheikh Rashid in his tweet on Sunday said, “The decision on the no-confidence motion was made in London. The same Nawaz Sharif is now talking about leaving the government,”

He said that the country is in an “economic jam” and the people cannot pay bills of electricity and gas alongside a fixed tax.

The politician went on to say that the coalition government “just keeps holding ineffective press conferences” while Imran Khan has “taken over” after a brief campaign.

“The government is at zero, while he [Imran Khan] has become a hero,” said Rashid, a close aide of the former Prime Minister.

In a separate tweet, Rashid further stated that “neither China, Dubai, Qatar nor Saudi Arabia helped Pakistan this time”, nor has the country secured funds under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

“China has extreme reservations regarding the US conditions for the aid, while [Pakistan is left with] reserves enough for only 45 days instead of 90 days,” the Awami Muslim League leader wrote.

Rashid then criticised JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying that he and outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) “have the same stance” on the integration of former Federally Administered Tribal Areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

Nawaz considering pulling party out of govt: Rashid

Petrol price cut by Rs3.05, diesel’s increased by Rs8.95

MoF, SBP highlight economic challenges

Rs20bn supplementary grant for PSO approved by ECC

Port Qasim coal-fired power plant: Chinese propose use of RMB

July collection up by Rs15bn

NJHP rehabilitation: Govt likely to set aside PPRA rules

Sindh CM approves two new desalination plants

PESCO abuses its dominant position: CCP

Stuck at ports: Clearance of containers still remains elusive

Umar assails govt over ‘highest-ever’ inflation

Read more stories