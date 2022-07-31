AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
Pakistan

Drugs seized near Swabi

LAHORE: The motorway police recovered a huge quantity of drugs on Saturday near Swabi. According to details, while...
Recorder Report Updated July 31, 2022 05:39am

LAHORE: The motorway police recovered a huge quantity of drugs on Saturday near Swabi.

According to details, while patrolling near Swabi, the motorway police noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the road. On searching the vehicle, 35 packets of opium and seven packets of hashish were recovered from the vehicle.

The drugs and the vehicle were handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force Peshawar for further legal action.

