Ogra chief visits units making steel cylinders of LPG

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Chairman Masroor Ahmed Khan, along with the officers of the Ogra, the HDIP and third-party inspectors visited Gujranwala for inspection of manufacturing units of LPG-welded steel cylinders.

He also inspected manufacturing facility of M/s Burhan Gas Company which is manufacturing domestic as well as commercial LPG composite cylinders of various sizes.

These LPG cylinders are not only domestically being used but also being exported to various countries such as Russia, Kenya and Mexico, etc. He also witnessed LPG composite cylinders manufacturing process at site and appreciated the same.

