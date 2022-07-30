AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Raza, Madhevere star as Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in T20 opener

AFP Updated July 30, 2022 08:17pm

HARARE: Batsmen Sikandar Raza and Wessly Madhevere starred as Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 17 runs in Harare on Saturday in the first of a three-match Twenty20 international series.

Zimbabwe posted 205-3 and restricted the tourists to 188-6 to take the lead in a series that continues on Sunday at the same venue and concludes on Tuesday.

It was the sixth consecutive victory by Zimbabwe since former batting star Dave Houghton began a second stint as national coch in June and a 13th loss in the last 14 T20 internationals for Bangladesh.

Pakistan-born Raza, often the most prolific Zimbabwe run getter, smashed an unbeaten 65 off 26 balls after coming in at number five, including four sixes and seven fours.

Madhevere was close to bettering his career-best T20 score of 73 when forced to retire injured midway through the final over having contributed 67 runs.

More cautious than Raza, his 46-ball innings included nine fours and he shared increasingly fruitful partnerships with captain Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Raza.

Bangladesh, lacking several key figures, struggled with their bowling and fielding, and were always behind the Zimbabwe run rate of 10.25 as they chased victory.

Wicketkeeper and stand-in skipper Nurul Hasan top scored with 42 off 26 deliveries, hitting four sixes and a four.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was the other batsman to cause Zimbabwe some trouble, with his 37 including a six and three fours.

Luke Jongwe, with 2-34 in four overs, was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe began the series in a confident mood having won all five matches as hosts this month in a qualifying tournament for the T20 World Cup in Australia during October and November.

Bangladesh were weakened by the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim and the retired Tamim Iqbal.

Twenty20 Internationals Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh

Comments

1000 characters

Raza, Madhevere star as Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in T20 opener

APTMA says Pakistan's textile exports to suffer decline in July

Court to indict PM Shehbaz, Hamza on Sept 7 in money-laundering case

Experts see Pakistan's inflation rate topping 24% in July

PTI mulling filing 'judicial reference' against chief election commissioner: Fawad

PTI's Wasiq Abbasi elected PA deputy speaker unopposed

PML-N's Saif ul Malook challenges Sibtain Khan's election as Punjab Assembly speaker

Govt to ramp up surveillance to ensure security during Muharram

'Azadi March' violence: Imran Khan secures bail in 10 cases

Sell few, make more: luxury companies' strategy paying off amid economic downturn

PM Shehbaz praises security forces for successful operation in Balochistan

Read more stories