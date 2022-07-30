'Azadi March' violence: Imran Khan secures bail in 10 cases

A sessions and district court in Islamabad on Saturday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in 10 cases lodged against him on account of “violence and vandalism during the Haqiqi Azadi March” held on May 25.

Khan visited the district and sessions court, along with counsel Babar Awan, and requested Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti to grant bail in 11 cases. During the hearing, Awan pointed out that his client was booked in 15 cases of the same nature and requested bail for him.

Responding to this, the judge asked the prosecutor if he had any objections. Subsequently, Khan was granted bail in 10 cases against surety bonds of Rs5,000 each.

After Khan held the Azadi March on May 25, 15 FIRs were registered against him in 11 police stations of Islamabad.

In June 2022, the PTI chairman received protective bail for lawsuits registered against his party's recent long march to Islamabad.

The bail was set to expire on June 25, however, it was extended. Khan had approached the Peshawar High Court to secure the bail, where he had met with Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan.

After Khan called off the long march on May 26 for fear that the situation was getting violent, several cases were registered against him and his party for turning violent and clashing with law enforcement agencies.

On May 25, PTI kicked off its long march and workers from different cities of the country reached the federal capital.

The government had attempted to prevent the convoy led by Khan from reaching the capital by shutting down all entry and exit points around the city, but was forced to allow in the protesters by an emergency Supreme Court order.

On Thursday morning, the PTI chairman ended the rally and warned the government to stage fresh elections or face more mass protests.

Later, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was hopeful that a case would be registered against the long march as “it was a criminal act that is punishable by Pakistan’s penal code.”