Jul 29, 2022
Imran cancels Lahore visit

Recorder Report 29 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan cancelled his scheduled trip to Lahore on Thursday due to bad weather conditions.

Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed the development, saying that Khan had reached Islamabad airport but he could not fly due to bad weather. It may be noted that the Chairman PTI had announced revival of Sehat Insaf Card and Ehsas Ration Programme in Punjab a day earlier.

He was due to make more announcements during his visit to Lahore on Thursday.

His meeting with chief minister Punjab Ch Pervaiz Elahi was also due. Besides, Khan had to hold meetings with his members of provincial assembly for future roadmap in the province. Meanwhile, party sources said the PTI chief would hold meetings on video link. However, there was no confirmation of the same till filing of this report.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

