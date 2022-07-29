357 killed, 408 injured, 52 bridges swept away in flash floods

ISLAMABAD: Flash floods triggered by monsoon rains in Pakistan while causing countrywide death and destruction so far have claimed 357 lives, left 408 injured, damaged over 23,700 houses and swept away 52 bridges linking various parts of the country.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)’s flood-related data released here on Thursday, within the past two days, at least, 20 more deaths have been reported across the country owing to various rain-related incidents taking the national floods death tally to 357. The nationwide floods have also killed 1,787 livestock and damaged 977 kilometres of roads elsewhere, the NDMA data further revealed.

Out of a total of 23,792 houses damaged by the floods, some 6,042 are totally destroyed, and 19,450 are partially damaged, the NDMA figures said, leaving hundreds of thousands of people homeless. The NDMA and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) have established dozens of makeshift camps for the homeless.

With 106 deaths, 62 injuries, 3,953 destroyed houses, 11 bridges swept away in flood waters and 712 livestock killed the southern province of Balochistan is the worst flood-hit area of the country. The floods in Balochistan have killed 42 men, 30 women, and 34 children, the NDMA data revealed. Out of 3,953 houses damaged 1,417 were partially destroyed, and 2,536 are completely destroyed. According to authorities, 580 kilometres of roads have also been swept away in Balochistan which resulted in cutting the provincial connection with other parts of the country.

Sindh with 90 deaths, 51 injuries, 16,698 destroyed houses and sweeping away of over 388 kilometres of roads is the second worst flood-hit province of the country, wherein, a total of 75 livestock have also been killed by the intense rainwaters. Out of 90 people killed in Sindh by flooding 39 are men, five women and 46 children. In Sindh, 51 people have been injured due to rain-related incidents including 24 men, 11 women, and 16 children. Flood waters have damaged 16,698 houses in Sindh of which 15,566 partially damaged and 2,832 are fully destroyed. Intense rainwater have also swept away 388.5 kilometres of roads in Sindh and destroyed three bridges.

In Punjab, a total of 76 people have lost their lives owing to various rain-related incidents including 51 men, four women and 21 children, while 218 people including 116 men, 74 women and 28 children have received injuries. In Punjab, a total of 68 houses are damaged of which 67 are partially and one completely destroyed. In Punjab, 12 livestock have also been swept away in rainwaters. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the floods have claimed the lives of 70 people which include 19 men, 15 women and 36 children.

