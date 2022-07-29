Danish envoy visits NUST, interacts with faculty, students

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Her Excellency Ms Lis Rosenholm visited National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), Pakistan on Wednesday. The dignitary had a detailed meeting with Rector NUST Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari and senior management of the university.

Matters of mutual interest, particularly forging meaningful partnerships between NUST and Danish institutions, came under discussion. The Rector apprised the honourable guest of NUST’s accomplishments in academic and research domains, pursuance of Sustainable Development Goals, etc.

Later, the Ambassador had an interactive session with faculty and students of NUST. Her talk predominantly focused on climate diplomacy and how Denmark is playing its role towards combating the global challenge of climate change, which, she termed, a big risk to the world particularly developing nations like Pakistan.

She said that there is a dire need to convert climate change challenges into business opportunities through innovation and technological intervention. She emphasised that public-private partnerships and role of academia are key to effectively dealing with the issue and beyond.

