Sewing machines, spare parts: SBP urged to release import-related documents

LAHORE: The State Bank of Pakistan should immediately release the documents related to the import of sewing machines and spare parts so that traders and manufacturers can avoid unnecessary demurrage and port charges.

Officials of Pakistan Industrial Sewing Machine Association and Lahore Industrial Sewing Machine Association made this demand on Wednesday in a press conference in which more than 50 importers and hundreds of shopkeepers including participated.

They said that sewing machines and spare parts are like the backbone of the garment industry, which may shut down millions of factories.

More than 60 percent of Pakistan’s export is from textile industry and if 60 percent of export is affected, then the situation of the country will also be affected, they said.

The importers said that already millions of rupees have been lost due to the rising price of dollar. Spare parts are imported, there is no machine or parts manufacturing factory in Pakistan, even a single needle used in these machines is not made in Pakistan and has to be imported.

If the government immediately does not accept our demands hundreds of factories will be closed and countless families will become unemployed because our machinery and spare parts are not considered luxury items, so our demands should be accepted immediately and Pakistan’s industry, cottage industry and exports should be saved from destruction, they mentioned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022