AGL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
ANL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
AVN 74.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
EFERT 83.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.93%)
EPCL 67.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.53%)
FCCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.92%)
FLYNG 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
GGGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.35%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
OGDC 80.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.85%)
PRL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
TPL 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TPLP 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
TREET 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
TRG 80.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.54%)
UNITY 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.49%)
WAVES 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 3,917 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.36%)
BR30 14,346 Decreased By -89.6 (-0.62%)
KSE100 39,751 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,100 Decreased By -31 (-0.2%)
Hong Kong stocks drop ahead of Fed

AFP Updated 27 Jul, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended sharply lower Wednesday, giving up most of the previous day’s rally, as investors prepare for an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.13 percent, or 235.84 points, to close at 20,670.04.

Hong Kong stocks finish lower

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.68 points, to 3,275.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.33 percent, or 7.31 points, to 2,194.54.

Hong Kong stocks

