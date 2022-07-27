Hong Kong stocks drop ahead of Fed

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended sharply lower Wednesday, giving up most of the previous day’s rally, as investors prepare for an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.13 percent, or 235.84 points, to close at 20,670.04.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.68 points, to 3,275.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.33 percent, or 7.31 points, to 2,194.54.