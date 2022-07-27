AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
EPCL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
FCCL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.61%)
GGGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
GGL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GTECH 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.59%)
MLCF 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.87%)
OGDC 80.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.64%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.8%)
TREET 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
TRG 80.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.46%)
UNITY 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.25%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,931 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,436 Increased By 44.8 (0.31%)
KSE100 39,894 Increased By 50 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,131 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CTD seeks record of KU suicide attack suspect from NADRA

INP 27 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has sought record of an alleged terrorist from NADRA in the Karachi University suicide attack in April.

Police had arrested an alleged facilitator of the suicide attack, Dad Bakhsh, while inquiring into the incident, which claimed four lives including three Chinese teachers of the Confucius Institute. Alleged terrorist had got a new identification very easily, according to the probe. “The terror suspect had got himself registered with a new name in another family,” sources said.

“A man Abdul Rehman had declared Dad Bakhsh as his brother,” sources said. “Dad Bakhsh got new identification with the name of Shoaib after NADRA registration”. “The law enforcers are collecting details of Abdul Rehman, who had declared Dad Bakhsh as his brother,” sources said. According to sources, Dad Bakhsh had left home in 2015 to join the terrorism network.

Police said the suspect has been Karachi commander of the outlawed outfits the BLA and BLF. “He is the master mind of the suicide attack on Chinese teachers in Karachi University,” police claimed. “The accused was also facilitating attacks on Chinese nationals in Karachi,” police said.

The suicide attack killed at least four people including three Chinese teachers who were working for the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi. The blast was carried out by a female suicide bomber of a banned terror outfit.

The footage showed the suspected suicide bomber reaching the department in an auto-rickshaw and then standing at a distance when another burqa-clad woman, who was already standing there approached her, communicated something and handed over a bag.

nadra Counter Terrorism Department KU suicide attack Dad Bakhsh

Comments

1000 characters

CTD seeks record of KU suicide attack suspect from NADRA

Govt’s curious foray repulsed by pro-Elahi SC verdict

President administers oath to CM Elahi

PML-N censures SC verdict

Cabinet approves Rs3.50/unit hike in power tariff

Wapda for direct contracting to rehabilitate NJHEP

Power supply to export sectors at low rates: More funding contingent on IMF’s consent, ECC told

Bhayo made chairman of Privatisation Commission

PM seeks report on buffer stock of wheat

Mining sector likely to get status of industry

32 brigadiers promoted to rank of major general

Read more stories