Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
27 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (July 26, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 233.50 236.00 DKK 30.77 30.87
SAUDIA RIYAL 61.70 62.70 NOK 22.88 22.98
UAE DIRHAM 62.80 63.80 SEK 21.98 22.08
EURO 234.00 237.00 AUD $ 159.00 161.00
UK POUND 277.00 280.00 CAD $ 179.00 181.00
JAPANI YEN 1.64920 1.66920 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.65
CHF 234.84 235.84 CHINESE YUAN 31.80 32.80
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 1.60
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments