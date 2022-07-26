AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
AVN 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.17%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
GTECH 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.87%)
MLCF 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
TELE 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
TREET 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
WAVES 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,932 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.55%)
BR30 14,391 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 39,844 Decreased By -233.3 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,099 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brazil’s second corn crop 62pc harvested

Reuters 26 Jul, 2022

SAO PAULO: Brazilian farmers have harvested 61.8% of their second corn in center-south fields, up roughly 9 percentage points from last week, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

Harvesting so far in the 2021/22 season totaled some 50 million tonnes, AgRural said in a report, noting that work is gaining pace in states such as Parana and Mato Grosso do Sul amid a recent improvement in grain humidity.

The consultancy firm, however, warned that in the coming days “a temperature drop and some rains may cause grain humidity to rise again in both states.” AgRural expects Brazil’s second corn crop to reach 87.3 million tonnes in 2021/22, a steep rise from the 60.7 million tonnes seen in the previous season, which saw weather problems and part of the crop planted outside the ideal climate window.

The second crop represents about 75% of corn production in the South American agricultural powerhouse in a given year, with corn being planted after soybeans are harvested.

Corn corn price corn crop corn rates

Comments

1000 characters

Brazil’s second corn crop 62pc harvested

Turmoil deepens as govt pits itself against SC

PTI slams govt’s boycott decision

Punjab CM’s election: govt’s full court request rejected by SC

Appointment of new SBP governor: six names under consideration

MPMG scheme: conditional lending allowed

Around $17bn foreign debt incurred in FY22

Economy: Miftah stays optimistic

Third party study likely: PQEPC willing to consider blended Thar coal for power generation

BoI takes firm step aimed at attracting investment

Army takes stock of situation

Read more stories