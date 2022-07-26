Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
26 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (July 25, 2022).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 14.57 15.07
2-Week 14.64 15.14
1-Month 14.71 15.21
3-Month 15.04 15.29
6-Month 15.42 15.67
9-Month 15.51 16.01
1-Year 15.57 16.07
==========================
Data source: SBP
