AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
AVN 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.17%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
GTECH 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.87%)
MLCF 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
TELE 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
TREET 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
WAVES 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,932 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.55%)
BR30 14,391 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 39,844 Decreased By -233.3 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,099 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Silk-FAW confirms plan to build electric sports cars in Italy

Reuters 25 Jul, 2022

MILAN: Silk-FAW, a start-up between U.S. automotive engineering and design firm Silk EV and Chinese automaker FAW, said on Monday it would press ahead with a one-billion euro ($1.02 billion) investment plan to build electrified cars in Italy.

Silk-FAW will finalise on Aug. 5 the purchase of the land in the city of Reggio Emilia where the production site will be built, it said in a statement after meeting local authorities.

Earlier this month Italy’s Emilia-Romagna regional government sought reassurances from Silk-FAW amid fears that the plan might not go ahead.

Tesla gets second SEC subpoena over Musk’s 2018 go-private tweet

Chinese automaker Silk-FAW US automotive Silk EV

Comments

1000 characters

Silk-FAW confirms plan to build electric sports cars in Italy

SBP discouraging inter-bank trade as Pakistan battles dollar shortage: report

All-time low: Rupee closes near 230 against US dollar as pressure on currency remains

Oil rises as dollar strength eases, but Fed weighs

Russia's Lavrov says no barriers to Ukraine grain export, defends strikes

Pressure will ease as imports have gone down: Miftah Ismail

Facing production issues, Indus Motor Company offers refunds to its customers

KSE-100 falls 0.58% to close below 40,000, volume plunges to 75mn shares

Sri Lanka asks China for help with trade, investment and tourism

Most Gulf bourses retreat on economic slowdown fears

Pakistan gets offers in 200,000 tonne wheat tender

Read more stories