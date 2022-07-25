AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
Markets

Intra-day update: Rupee falls relentlessly, hits 232 against US dollar

  • Ongoing political and economic uncertainty continue to take toll on currency
Recorder Report Updated 25 Jul, 2022

The ongoing economic and political uncertainty continued to take a toll on the Pakistan rupee, which hit the 232 level against the US dollar in the inter-bank on Monday.

At around 1:50pm, the rupee was being quoted at 232, a fall of nearly 1.6% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

Rupee closes at new historic low against US dollar in inter-bank market

During the previous week, the rupee lost 7.6% to the US dollar, more than what businesses tend to keep in mind over the course of a year in terms of annual currency depreciation, as renewed political uncertainty and heightened concerns over Pakistan’s external financing needs saw the inter-bank market go through a tumultuous five sessions.

The currency endured its worst week in over two decades, hitting fresh lows in each and every session to eventually end at 228.37 against the US dollar.

Multiple people Business Recorder reached out to during the week said letters of credit were being opened at rates much higher than the one prevailing in the inter-bank market as well.

The rupee has been under pressure for months as falling foreign exchange reserves and a widening current account deficit were reflected in the currency’s downward slide.

However, during the previous week, political uncertainty was renewed after the Punjab by-polls, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) registered a win against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), raising concerns over continuity in economic reforms promised by the coalition government to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

With the election eventually failing to break the impasse, the rupee is likely to remain under pressure even as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) continued to reiterate that Pakistan’s $33.5-billion external financing needs are fully met for financial year 2022-23, saying that “unwarranted” market concerns about its financial position will dissipate in weeks.

In addition, Acting Governor of the SBP Dr Murtaza Syed moved to pacify concerns, saying that economically, Pakistan is not among the most vulnerable countries in the world and the capable team of the central bank is engaged with global institutions to overcome the present adversities in the international economic environment.

Talking on an informative podcast series launched by the SBP, Dr Syed, while analysing the current vulnerability of the national economy, said that as the world is still in the process of overcoming the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the next 12 months will be very challenging for the global economy.

However, he expressed his belief that Pakistan is not among the most vulnerable countries in the world, so its citizens need not panic.

This is an intra-day update

IMF SBP Dollar rate usd vs pkr rupee rate Dr Murtaza Syed uncertainty IMF SLA

