Millers object to distribution of flour by trucks

Recorder Report 25 Jul, 2022

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has expressed dismay over the supply of flour through trucks, saying it inflicting financial losses on flour millers and threat to the lives of labourers.

In this connection an emergency meeting of PFMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held with Sabir Ahmad Bangash in the chair in Rehmat Flour Mills on Charsadda Road here on Sunday.

Besides, the flour millers from Charsadda and Nowshera districts, Leader of the KP PFMA Mohammad Naeem Butt also attended.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Sabir Ahmad Bangash said that the procedure adopted for supplying flour through trucks to various localities Peshawar and other parts of the province is totally wrong as it triggers clashes between the distributors and general public at various places which is condemnable.

The participants of the meeting decided to hold meeting with Secretary Food and Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bring demands of the flour millers in their notice. In case, of not acceptance of their demands, they warned of suspending grinding the officially supplied wheat and supply of flour.

They demanded to allow dealers to supply flour like past, so check and balance could be maintained.

