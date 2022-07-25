AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
State institutions stuck in a vortex: Fawad

Recorder Report 25 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that state institutions were stuck in a vortex due to mistakes of their leadership, and nothing negative would have occurred if they had stayed within their limits.

In a tweet, he said that the recent strategy of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would completely exclude the party from politics, however, institutions would suffer due to mistakes made by its leadership.

“PML-N will now target the institutions,” he tweeted.

He maintained that the PML-N was only just realising that it had made a blunder by siding with the establishment against Imran Khan, and they were now making statements against judiciary and the military which they would further intensify in the upcoming days.

He claimed that the flaw in the incumbent ruling party’s scheme was that the masses were no longer like those from the old days and that the PML-N’s competition was PTI chief Imran Khan.

“The PML-N was born from the womb of the establishment, it was decided among themselves that one brother would do pro-establishment politics and the other would sell anti-establishment slogans,” declared Chaudhry, adding that if one brother’s plan fails, the other would advance his next line of action.

He said that the same formula was being transferred to the next generation of PML-N politicians.

Chaudhry’s statement comes after the Supreme Court directed that Hamza Shehbaz would remain a trustee chief minister of Punjab till July 25 - the next date of hearing - after the lawyer representing the deputy speaker of the provincial assembly could not satisfy the bench over the latter’s ruling wherein 10 PML-Q MPAs’ votes were rejected in a recount for the election of the province’s top slot held a day earlier.

The apex court also directed that Hamza would neither use his powers for political gains nor take major initiatives or decisions until the matter is decided.

