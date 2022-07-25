AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Deals with donors may not be fulfilled: PML-N leader

Zulfiqar Ahmad 25 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif on Sunday claimed that it seems that the deal – which the incumbent government had initiated with international lending institutions to save the country from default – may not be fulfilled as numerous “obstacles” have been created to sabotage it.

Speaking at a presser, Latif – a close confidant of both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz – categorically said: “The big purpose for which we sacrificed and went for a deal with international monetary institutions to the country from default may not be fulfilled as lots of hurdles have been created to sabotage it”.

He also seemed perturbed over the reports of general elections in September or November, saying when his party wanted polls they were told there would be no elections before September 2023, adding if so why the same people want polls despite a coalition government making utmost efforts to save a sinking economy by putting their politics at stake.

“We sacrificed our politics to save the state…we want to forget the bitterness of the past and move forward for the sake of the country. We made the sacrifice for a great cause,” he added.

Referring to commentary on IMF requirements, he said: “Some people say the country should be run by technocrats. Some say there should be a presidential system in the country, while some say the 18th Amendment should be abolished”.

The Sharif loyalist also delved into legal matters. He mentioned that Sharif’s lifelong disqualification from public office by Supreme Court, lamenting that the man who gifted China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Pakistan was disqualified.

He also spoke about how the national leadership and political parties were being weakened deliberately, saying “today, obstacles are being put in the way of the national government”.

“If there had been an empowered government, Nawaz Sharif would have returned,” he added.

Praising Nawaz Sharif’s ideology as something that would “guarantee Pakistan’s survival”, he claimed a majority of the country also believed that was the case.

He said the case on whether Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling not to count ten PML-Q votes and hand Hamza Shehbaz victory in the CM election should be heard by full court.

He also demanded the decision on the PTI’s prohibited funding case should be pronounced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“A decision on foreign funding should come within 15 days,” he demanded.

He then lambasted PTI chief Imran Khan for what he claimed leading the country towards a “civil war”.

