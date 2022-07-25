AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Tribute paid to martyred policemen

Recorder Report 25 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that sacrificing life in the line of duty has always been a great tradition of Lahore Police.

The role of officers and officials of Lahore Police has been exemplary to protect life and properties of the citizens, maintain law and order situation in the country and defeat the vested interest of the terrorists to weaken our country.

He stated this to pay homage to the sacrifices of the police martyrs of “Arfa Kareem Tower” tragedy which occurred five years ago in which eight police personnel including two real Constables brothers of Lahore Police sacrificed their lives in a suicidal attack. In his message on the fifth anniversary of Arfa Kareem Tower tragedy, Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the officers and officials who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were the pride of Punjab Police. “Each and every policeman is striving hard and working diligently for providing security to the life and properties of people,” CCPO Lahore added.

He said that sacrifices of Sub Inspector Riaz Ahmad, Assistant Sub Inspector Fayaz Ahmad, Constables Mozam Ali, Abid Ali, Sajjad , Umair Ghani and two real constable brothers Ghulam Murtaza and Ali Raza have further uplifted the morale of the whole Police force. Lahore Police has been performing duties with more passion and diligence following the footsteps of our great heroes.

He said that this day reminds us of renewal of our commitment with the brave martyrs that we should continue their mission by fulfilling our duties in all untoward circumstances. Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the sacrifices of the martyrs of Arfa Kareem blast will remain a fresh in our hearts.

He said that every Police officer and official of Punjab Police is always ready to serve the nation till his last drop of blood. He said that we are resolved for the completion of a great mission to make our country safe and defeat our enemy as well as elimination of anti peace elements from society. He said that the welfare and look after of families of the martyrs is our prime responsibility and we are utilizing maximum resources for the betterment of the heirs of our martyrs.

