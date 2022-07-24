LGH annual report released: ‘Over 2.1m patients treated during last financial year’

LAHORE: While releasing the annual performance report of Lahore General Hospital (LGH), Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that over 2.1 million patients were treated in Emergency/Outdoor department of the hospital during the last financial year.

Moreover, medical and diagnostic facilities were provided to the patients efficiently. In a meeting, the participants expressed their satisfaction over this annual performance report of different departments of LGH and expressed resolve to further improve it.

Prof Al-freed Zafar directed the administrative doctors that every patient who comes to the LGH should be treated properly while steps should be taken for his recovery. Principal PGMI further said the LGH has a very good tradition in this regard and they need to take it further up while administrative doctors including MS should also coordinate with the senior doctors of all departments so that in the hospital no one should face any difficulties.

On this occasion, Focal Person Emergency, Dr Laila Shafiq said that from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, in the Emergency department 1031642 patients were brought, who were provided with timely medical facilities and medicines. CT scans, operation equipments and other diagnostic tests were provided cost-free.

MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam while giving a briefing to the principal said that 1138405 patients were medically examined in OPD while 74210 patients were admitted and treated in LGH. Similarly, 30925 different types of surgeries were performed and 18107 patients were given free dialysis.

He that 5756 people underwent gastroscopy and 2914 fibro scans, 737 patients benefited from neuro angiography, and 52561 CT scans, and 1583 patients underwent radiation for kidney stones, 140670 patients underwent ultrasound and 85096 X-rays.

Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar expressed his satisfaction on the performance report of the hospital and added that they should continue to serve the suffering humanity with the same spirit, dedication and hard work and medical professionals should leave no stone unturned to make LGH an exemplary institute.

