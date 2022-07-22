Markets
Shipping Intelligence
22 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (July 21, 2022).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-2 High Load Alpine Marine 20-07-2022
Prosperity Naphtha Services
OP-3 Ocean Disc East Wind Shipping
Hope Chemcial Company 21-07-2022
B-1 Spring 3 Disc Alpine Marine 18-07-2022
Chemical Services
B-2 Al Disc Wilhelmsen 17-07-2022
Shaffiah Chemical Ship Services
B-4 English Load Asia Marine 17-07-2022
Bay Corn Pvt. Ltd
B-5 Ageri Disc Pakistan National
Wheat Ship Corp. 12-07-2022
B-10/B-11 Rotterdam Disc Yellow Alpine Marine 16-07-2022
Eagle Soya Bean Services
B-13/B-14 Nord Disc Wheat Posidon 14-07-2022
Sunda in Bulk Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15 Ocean Disc Bulk Shipping 07-07-2022
Royal Wheat Agencies
Nmb-2 Fateh Load Wheat N.S 06-06-2022
Ali Karim Straw Shipping Line
Nmb-2 Al Hamdan Disc General Al Faizan 03-07-2022
Yaqoob Cargo International
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Al Shaffiah 21-07-2022 Disc. Chemical Wilhelmsen
Ship Services
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Bolan 21-07-2022 D/32000 Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
Budapest 21-07-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Express Pakistan
Osaka 21-07-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Express Pakistan
Xin Yan 22-07-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Tian Lines Pakistan
California 22-07-2022 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Trader Shipping Agency
GFS 22-07-2022 D/L Container East Wind
Pride Shipping Company
Sea 22-07-2022 L/1600 Rice Trade Link
Wolf International
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Sheng
Cheng Hai 21-07-2022 General Cargo -
Cul Huizhou 21-07-2022 Container Ship -
Oocl Le
Havre 21-07-2022 Container Ship -
Xin Hong
Kong 21-07-2022 Container Ship -
Chem
Taurus 21-07-2022 Tanker -
Ibrahm
Jahan 21-07-2022 Container Ship -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Kang Hua Wan Bitumen Transmarine July 20, 2022
MW-2 Lila Corn East July 11, 2022
Nola Seed Wind
MW-4 Nil
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Protector Coal Alpine July 20, 2022
ST. John
PIBT Nil
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Tiger Palm Alpine July 19, 2022
Joy oil
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Irenes Containers GAC July 20, 2022
Ray
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Containers MSC July 20, 2022
Adelaide Pak
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Sovereign Mogas Alpine July 18, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP BW Soyabean Ocean July 13, 2022
Matsuyama Services
PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Al- LNG GSA July 19, 2022
Jassasiya
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Easterly
Beech
Galaxy Chemicals Alpine July 20, 2022
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Blue
Akihabara Coal Ocean World July.21, 2022
Irenes Ray Containers GAC -
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Sovereign Mogas Alpine July.21, 2022
Al-
Jassasiya LNG GSA -
MSC
Adelaide Containers MSC Pak -
Easterly
Beech Galaxy Chemicals Alpine -
Tiger Joy Palm oil Alpine -
Outer Anchorage
Chemtrans
Arctic Gas oil Transmarine July.21, 2022
Silver Hessa Palm oil Alpine -
Felicity Furnace oil PNSC Waiting for barth
Jabal Harim Steel Coil Sea Fox -
Aframax
Riviera Furnace oil PNSC -
Scarlet
Rosella Soyabean Ocean Services -
Eemslift
Dafne General Nobel Shiping -
East Palm oil Alpine -
Gas
Athena LPG M.International -
Chang
Young Palm oil Alpine -
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Orian Coal - July.21, 2022
