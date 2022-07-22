KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (July 21, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 High Load Alpine Marine 20-07-2022 Prosperity Naphtha Services OP-3 Ocean Disc East Wind Shipping Hope Chemcial Company 21-07-2022 B-1 Spring 3 Disc Alpine Marine 18-07-2022 Chemical Services B-2 Al Disc Wilhelmsen 17-07-2022 Shaffiah Chemical Ship Services B-4 English Load Asia Marine 17-07-2022 Bay Corn Pvt. Ltd B-5 Ageri Disc Pakistan National Wheat Ship Corp. 12-07-2022 B-10/B-11 Rotterdam Disc Yellow Alpine Marine 16-07-2022 Eagle Soya Bean Services B-13/B-14 Nord Disc Wheat Posidon 14-07-2022 Sunda in Bulk Pvt. Ltd B-14/B-15 Ocean Disc Bulk Shipping 07-07-2022 Royal Wheat Agencies Nmb-2 Fateh Load Wheat N.S 06-06-2022 Ali Karim Straw Shipping Line Nmb-2 Al Hamdan Disc General Al Faizan 03-07-2022 Yaqoob Cargo International ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Al Shaffiah 21-07-2022 Disc. Chemical Wilhelmsen Ship Services ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T Bolan 21-07-2022 D/32000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services Budapest 21-07-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Express Pakistan Osaka 21-07-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Express Pakistan Xin Yan 22-07-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Tian Lines Pakistan California 22-07-2022 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Trader Shipping Agency GFS 22-07-2022 D/L Container East Wind Pride Shipping Company Sea 22-07-2022 L/1600 Rice Trade Link Wolf International ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Sheng Cheng Hai 21-07-2022 General Cargo - Cul Huizhou 21-07-2022 Container Ship - Oocl Le Havre 21-07-2022 Container Ship - Xin Hong Kong 21-07-2022 Container Ship - Chem Taurus 21-07-2022 Tanker - Ibrahm Jahan 21-07-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Kang Hua Wan Bitumen Transmarine July 20, 2022 MW-2 Lila Corn East July 11, 2022 Nola Seed Wind MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Protector Coal Alpine July 20, 2022 ST. John PIBT Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Tiger Palm Alpine July 19, 2022 Joy oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Irenes Containers GAC July 20, 2022 Ray ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC July 20, 2022 Adelaide Pak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Sovereign Mogas Alpine July 18, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP BW Soyabean Ocean July 13, 2022 Matsuyama Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Al- LNG GSA July 19, 2022 Jassasiya ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Easterly Beech Galaxy Chemicals Alpine July 20, 2022 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Blue Akihabara Coal Ocean World July.21, 2022 Irenes Ray Containers GAC - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Sovereign Mogas Alpine July.21, 2022 Al- Jassasiya LNG GSA - MSC Adelaide Containers MSC Pak - Easterly Beech Galaxy Chemicals Alpine - Tiger Joy Palm oil Alpine - ============================================================================= Outer Anchorage ============================================================================= Chemtrans Arctic Gas oil Transmarine July.21, 2022 Silver Hessa Palm oil Alpine - Felicity Furnace oil PNSC Waiting for barth Jabal Harim Steel Coil Sea Fox - Aframax Riviera Furnace oil PNSC - Scarlet Rosella Soyabean Ocean Services - Eemslift Dafne General Nobel Shiping - East Palm oil Alpine - Gas Athena LPG M.International - Chang Young Palm oil Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Orian Coal - July.21, 2022 =============================================================================

