Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report 22 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (July 21, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              High           Load           Alpine Marine      20-07-2022
                  Prosperity     Naphtha        Services
OP-3              Ocean          Disc           East Wind Shipping
                  Hope           Chemcial       Company            21-07-2022
B-1               Spring 3       Disc           Alpine Marine      18-07-2022
                                 Chemical       Services
B-2               Al             Disc           Wilhelmsen         17-07-2022
                  Shaffiah       Chemical       Ship Services
B-4               English        Load           Asia Marine        17-07-2022
                  Bay            Corn           Pvt. Ltd
B-5               Ageri          Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Wheat          Ship Corp.         12-07-2022
B-10/B-11         Rotterdam      Disc Yellow    Alpine Marine      16-07-2022
                  Eagle          Soya Bean      Services
B-13/B-14         Nord           Disc Wheat     Posidon            14-07-2022
                  Sunda          in Bulk        Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15         Ocean          Disc           Bulk Shipping      07-07-2022
                  Royal          Wheat          Agencies
Nmb-2             Fateh          Load Wheat     N.S                06-06-2022
                  Ali Karim      Straw          Shipping Line
Nmb-2             Al Hamdan      Disc General   Al Faizan          03-07-2022
                  Yaqoob         Cargo          International
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Al Shaffiah       21-07-2022     Disc. Chemical                    Wilhelmsen
                                                                Ship Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Bolan         21-07-2022     D/32000 Mogas                  Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Budapest          21-07-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
 Express                                                             Pakistan
Osaka             21-07-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
Xin Yan           22-07-2022     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
Tian                                                           Lines Pakistan
California        22-07-2022     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
 Trader                                                       Shipping Agency
GFS               22-07-2022     D/L Container                      East Wind
Pride                                                        Shipping Company
Sea               22-07-2022     L/1600 Rice                       Trade Link
 Wolf                                                           International
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Sheng
Cheng Hai         21-07-2022     General Cargo                              -
Cul Huizhou       21-07-2022     Container Ship                             -
Oocl Le
Havre             21-07-2022     Container Ship                             -
Xin Hong
 Kong             21-07-2022     Container Ship                             -
Chem
Taurus            21-07-2022     Tanker                                     -
Ibrahm
 Jahan            21-07-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Kang Hua Wan   Bitumen        Transmarine     July 20, 2022
MW-2              Lila           Corn           East            July 11, 2022
                  Nola           Seed           Wind
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Protector      Coal           Alpine          July 20, 2022
                  ST. John
PIBT              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Tiger          Palm           Alpine          July 19, 2022
                  Joy            oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Irenes         Containers     GAC             July 20, 2022
                   Ray
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC             July 20, 2022
                  Adelaide                      Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Sovereign      Mogas          Alpine          July 18, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               BW             Soyabean       Ocean           July 13, 2022
                  Matsuyama                     Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Al-            LNG            GSA             July 19, 2022
                  Jassasiya
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Easterly
Beech
 Galaxy           Chemicals      Alpine                         July 20, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Blue
Akihabara         Coal           Ocean World                    July.21, 2022
Irenes Ray        Containers     GAC                                        -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Sovereign         Mogas          Alpine                         July.21, 2022
Al-
Jassasiya         LNG            GSA                                        -
MSC
 Adelaide         Containers     MSC Pak                                    -
Easterly
 Beech Galaxy     Chemicals      Alpine                                     -
Tiger Joy         Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
Outer Anchorage
=============================================================================
Chemtrans
Arctic            Gas oil        Transmarine                    July.21, 2022
Silver Hessa      Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Felicity          Furnace oil    PNSC                       Waiting for barth
Jabal Harim       Steel Coil     Sea Fox                                    -
Aframax
Riviera           Furnace oil    PNSC                                       -
Scarlet
Rosella           Soyabean       Ocean Services                             -
Eemslift
 Dafne            General        Nobel Shiping                              -
East              Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Gas
Athena            LPG            M.International                            -
Chang
 Young            Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Orian             Coal           -                              July.21, 2022
=============================================================================

