World 100m champion Kerley out of world relays with injury

EUGENE: World 100m champion Fred Kerley has been ruled out of the US team for the 4x100m relay with a “slight injury to his quadriceps”, a team official said Wednesday.

Kerley saw his hopes of a world sprint double go up in smoke Tuesday as he failed to advance from the semi-finals of the 200m, complaining at the time of what he said was a cramp in his thigh.

“Fred suffered a slight injury to his quadriceps during the 200m semi-final. He’ll no longer be able to run the 4x100 relay in the week,” the official told AFP.

Heats for the men’s relay are scheduled for Friday, with the final on Saturday.

The US relay team can still call upon on the likes of Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Brommell, who completed the 100m podium in a US cleansweep, as well as Elijah Hall, Kyree King and Josephus Lyles.