AGL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.2%)
ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
AVN 74.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.28%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
EFERT 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
EPCL 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.23%)
FCCL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.7%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
GGGL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
GGL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.88%)
GTECH 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
MLCF 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.24%)
OGDC 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.28%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
PRL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.16%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
TELE 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.13%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TPLP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.12%)
TREET 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.64%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.55%)
UNITY 19.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.12%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
BR100 4,042 Decreased By -60.1 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,794 Decreased By -242.2 (-1.61%)
KSE100 40,908 Decreased By -459.1 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,544 Decreased By -201.9 (-1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kerley coasts through world 200m semis as US seek second sprint sweep

AFP 19 Jul, 2022

EUGENE: Newly-crowned world 100m champion Fred Kerley led a fresh strikeforce of US sprinters into the semi-finals of the men’s 200m on Monday.

Kerley won his heat in 20.17 seconds to raise the prospect of another US cleansweep, after the sprint all-rounder led Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell home in the blue riband event.

In the absence of that duo, it was the turn of the Americans who finished second, third and fourth in the 200m at last year’s Tokyo Olympics – Kenneth Bednarek, world champion Noah Lyles and 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton – to take to the track of Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

And they didn’t disappoint, all coasting through their heats for Tuesday’s semi-final, with the final scheduled for 0235 GMT on Thursday.

A hyped-up Lyles celebrated his 25th birthday Sunday by setting the fastest qualifying time of 19.98 seconds, the sole sprinter to go sub-20.

Kerley leads American clean sweep in 100m, shot put joy for Ealey

Canada’s reigning Olympic champion Andre de Grasse, who failed to make the 100m final, was a non-starter in his heat.

The Canadian struggled in the 100m, having only just returned from a second dose of Covid-19, but is holding out hope of being involved in the 4x100m relay.

Fred Kerley

Comments

1000 characters

Kerley coasts through world 200m semis as US seek second sprint sweep

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s outlook to negative, sees 'considerable risks' to IMF programme

Reko Diq copper-gold project: Barrick sets conditions to insulate itself

Foreign funding case: PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict

Looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment: Miftah

Completion of EFF programme: ‘Pakistan’s ability remains highly uncertain’: Moody’s

After gaining over $5 a barrel, oil prices ease

Punjab win brings home full thrust of IK’s election demand

Prime/brand new steel: FBR asked to probe phenomenon of large-scale misdeclarations

Fiscal consolidation: Economic, political uncertainty to challenge the pace: Moody’s

Kohala Hydropower Project: PPIB extends due financial close date by 3 years

Read more stories