AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.39%)
AVN 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.51%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
EFERT 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.34%)
EPCL 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-4.87%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
GGGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.5%)
GGL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.03%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.62%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.81%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.44%)
MLCF 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.38%)
OGDC 78.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.39%)
PAEL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.17%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.42%)
TPL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.09%)
TPLP 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.4%)
TREET 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.3%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.42%)
UNITY 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-6.2%)
WAVES 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
BR100 3,948 Decreased By -42.1 (-1.06%)
BR30 14,192 Decreased By -287.3 (-1.98%)
KSE100 40,097 Decreased By -362.8 (-0.9%)
KSE30 15,242 Decreased By -126.5 (-0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Reuters 21 Jul, 2022

Ukrainian armed forces said they had killed 111 Russian soldiers in the south and east over the past day, as comments from Russia’s foreign minister showed the Kremlin’s goals had grown during the five-month war.

US to send four more HIMARS to Ukraine

Diplomacy

  • Sergei Lavrov’s comments, the clearest acknowledgment yet that Russia’s war goals have expanded over the five months of war, came after Washington said it saw signs Moscow was preparing to formally annex territory it has seized in its neighbour.

  • European Union diplomats meeting in Brussels agreed a new round of sanctions against Moscow for invading Ukraine, including a ban on importing gold from Russia and freezing the assets of the country’s top lender Sberbank.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed as inadequate a seventh round of European Union sanctions against Russia.

  • Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska appealed to US lawmakers to provide more help to her country as it struggles against a five-month-long Russian invasion, saying weapons could help assure a “joint great victory.”

  • The United States will send four more high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

Fighting

  • Ukrainian armed forces fighting in the south and east of the country said they had killed 111 Russian soldiers and destroyed 17 vehicles in the previous 24 hours.

  • Ukrainian shelling badly damaged the crucial Antonivskyi bridge in the Russia-controlled Kherson region of southern Ukraine, Moscow-installed regional authorities said.

  • A 13-year-old boy was killed and his 15-year-old sister wounded by a Russian missile strike at a bus stop in Kharkiv, local officials said. Russia, which denies deliberately attacking civilians, did not immediately comment.

  • Russia accused Ukraine of firing two drones at a nuclear power station in the partially occupied Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia on Monday but said the reactor was undamaged.

Economy

  • The European Union told member states to cut gas usage by 15% until March as an emergency step after President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian supplies sent via the biggest pipeline to Europe could be reduced further and might even stop.

  • The head of Germany’s energy regulator said the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would resume at around 30% capacity when its maintenance period ends on Thursday.

  • After meeting Putin in Tehran, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he wanted an outline deal on resuming Ukrainian grain exports from the Black Sea - currently blockaded by Russian forces - to be put in writing this week.

  • Ukraine’s western creditor governments urged bondholders to accept Kyiv’s request for a two-year delay on its debt payments and said they would suspend payments owed to them.

European Union Ukrainian armed forces Sergei Lavrov’

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Intra-day update: Rupee falls to 227 against US dollar

PKR slide vs USD: Nepra indicates more hike in power tariffs

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Khurram Dastgir confident inflation will slow down from September

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Russia restarts major gas pipeline, expands Ukraine war goals

Oil prices extend losses as demand concerns outweigh tight supply

Hit by China shutdown, Tesla boosts auto prices and sells bitcoin

SCO chief to meet minister, business leaders, entrepreneurs on visit to Pakistan

Read more stories