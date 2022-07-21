Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukrainian armed forces said they had killed 111 Russian soldiers in the south and east over the past day, as comments from Russia’s foreign minister showed the Kremlin’s goals had grown during the five-month war.

US to send four more HIMARS to Ukraine

Diplomacy

Sergei Lavrov’s comments, the clearest acknowledgment yet that Russia’s war goals have expanded over the five months of war, came after Washington said it saw signs Moscow was preparing to formally annex territory it has seized in its neighbour.

European Union diplomats meeting in Brussels agreed a new round of sanctions against Moscow for invading Ukraine, including a ban on importing gold from Russia and freezing the assets of the country’s top lender Sberbank.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed as inadequate a seventh round of European Union sanctions against Russia.

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska appealed to US lawmakers to provide more help to her country as it struggles against a five-month-long Russian invasion, saying weapons could help assure a “joint great victory.”