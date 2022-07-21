Hong Kong stocks end with steep losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks dropped more than one percent Thursday – giving up the previous day’s rally – on lingering concerns about the global economy, with tech firms leading the losses.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.51 percent, or 315.59 points, to close at 20,574.63.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.99 percent, or 32.72 points, to 3,272.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 0.75 percent, or 16.65 points, to 2,193.81.