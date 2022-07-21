LG elections in Karachi: 37,861 policemen to provide security

KARACHI: As many as 37,861 police officers and personnel will perform duties in local government elections in Karachi as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared 1246 polling stations as highly sensitive and 3750 as sensitive out of the total 4996 polling stations in Karachi.

Prohibition on display of weapons will be implemented under Section 144 and strict action will be taken against the violators of the election code of conduct.

According to details released from Karachi Police, the 2nd Phase of Sindh Local bodies elections are being held on July 24 in Karachi and Hyderabad. In this regard, a comprehensive security plan for the peaceful conduct of the election has been evolved.

Some 1714 vehicles have been allocated for security duty on election day, while 408 personnel in 154 vehicles will be on duty for the welfare of police personnel in the port city.

Security plans for all eight districts of the metropolis have been arranged as per the directives of the government.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has established 4,996 polling stations in Karachi. Of them 1246 have been declared as ‘highly sensitive’ and 3750 as ‘sensitive’.

Eight policemen will be deployed at each highly sensitive polling stations’ while four policemen will be deputed at sensitive polling stations. Private security guards and other auxiliary personnel will also be deployed.

37,861 police officers and personnel will perform election duty in the city, of which 5010 personnel will be deployed as Quick Response Force (QRF), 4438 personnel as anti-riot reserve, and some 24968 personnel were perform duties at polling stations.

Separate police teams have been deployed to ensure the safe delivery of election material (polling equipment) and special security arrangements have also been made at the offices of Election Commission DRO/RO.

Police will act as per law under the direction of the Presiding Officer to ensure peaceful polling process and control any law and order situation inside the polling station.

To follow the code of conduct issued by the ECP, a meeting of the district administration Rangers, police and leaders of political parties and candidates have also been convened, and all parties are required to adhere to the issued code of conduct for any violation.

Without discrimination, prompt action will be taken according to law. Prohibition on display of weapons has been implemented under Section 144, and action will be taken according to law for violation.

