‘All-party task force on Kashmir’ formed

LAHORE: With a view to highlighting the issue of Kashmir and raising voice in the world for the release of Kashmiri leaders including Yasin Malik, an “All-party Task Force for Kashmir” was established with former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar as its chairman.

In the Task Force, representatives of all political parties, including PTI, PML-N, People’s Party, Muslim Conference, Jamaat-e-Islami are included. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar had contacted the British parliamentarians and human rights representatives and raised voice against the atrocities being committed against Kashmiris including Yasin Malik. “India is resorting to worst atrocities on Kashmiris and all the political and religious parties of Pakistan are united on the issue of Kashmir,” he said, adding: “I am in constant contact with the British members of Parliament against the punishment given to Yasin Malik and the atrocities being committed on Kashmiris.”

