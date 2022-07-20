AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
ANL 10.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 72.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.25%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.38%)
EPCL 69.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.24%)
FCCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GTECH 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.3%)
OGDC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.83%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.68%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
TPL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.73%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.57%)
UNITY 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 3,990 Increased By 16.8 (0.42%)
BR30 14,479 Decreased By -18.3 (-0.13%)
KSE100 40,460 Increased By 70.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 43.5 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

General elections only way out of ‘economic mess’, says Shaukat Tarin

  • Former finance minister reiterates call for holding elections
BR Web Desk 20 Jul, 2022

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday reiterated his call for holding general elections in the country, arguing that it will help Pakistan get out of the brewing “economic mess”.

“I want to tell the authorities that there is only one solution to get out of this political and economic mess, and that is to announce the general elections," said Tarin while addressing a press conference. "A credible interim government should be in place,” he said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator said that his party is willing to cooperate with the interim government.

Tarin's statement comes after Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the rupee’s sharp fall was solely due to the political crisis in the country.

"Economic fundaments are stable,” said Miftah as he addressed a press conference earlier on Wednesday.

“Dollar is rising against all currencies. In fact, the dollar is at a 22-year high against a basket of strong global currencies. This is because the dollar is a safe haven investment,” he said.

Miftah said the SBP’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) index shows only 3% depreciation since December 2021

The reactions by both Tarin and Miftah come as Pakistan's rupee has seen relentless depreciation, falling consistently throughout the ongoing week, and touching new highs.

On Tuesday, Pakistan's rupee closed at a record low of 221.99 against the US dollar, going as low as 224 during intra-day trading amid renewed political uncertainty that wrecked market confidence and also gave "speculators" additional fodder.

This was the highest day-on-day depreciation after June 26, 2019, said a post-market note from brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

Reports indicate heavy import payments along with speculation as well as ongoing political uncertainty stemming from PTI's victory in the Punjab by-polls are major reasons for the fall. However, the US currency has also been rising on account of the US Federal Reserve's rate-hikes, which makes the dollar a more attractive currency.

Tarin said Miftah's repeated statements on economic fundamentals are not achieving much.

“Rupee's fall will result in price hikes and cause inflation. The PTI government maintained strong economic growth of 6% as it knew that the commodity super-cycle would weaken, which would bring the current account deficit and inflation downwards."

Pakistan Economy elections Miftah Ismail Shaukat Tarin rupee decline

Comments

1000 characters
Raja Jul 20, 2022 04:55pm
First if you are capable enough then sell your silk bank then give us lecture.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

General elections only way out of ‘economic mess’, says Shaukat Tarin

Govt says will roll out 'reshaped' Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme in coming days

Speculation, uncertainty causing rupee freefall: Miftah

Next monsoon system: PMD issues urban flooding alert for various parts of country

After massive falls, KSE-100 ends marginally positive

Ahsan emphasises need for further strengthening Pakistan-US ties

Oil prices slip ahead of US inventory data

Pakistani passport still fourth-worst in the world

Shafique stars as Pakistan complete record chase to win in Galle

UAE economy grew 8.2% in Q1, central bank estimates

Read more stories