AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
EFERT 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
EPCL 72.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.42%)
FCCL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.69%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.19%)
MLCF 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.16%)
OGDC 78.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.76%)
PAEL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
TREET 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
UNITY 18.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 3,986 Increased By 13 (0.33%)
BR30 14,515 Increased By 17 (0.12%)
KSE100 40,436 Increased By 46.9 (0.12%)
KSE30 15,350 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Jul 20, 2022
Opinion

IMF programme needs to be protected

Sultan Mahmood Updated 20 Jul, 2022

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “Miftah gives a detailed account: How country saved itself from bankruptcy” carried by the newspaper on Sunday.

According to it, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail, has claimed that the incumbent coalition government has explained how the country saved itself from bankruptcy and is expecting $4 billion from friendly countries to bridge the external sector gap.

There is little or no doubt that the incumbent government has worked harder to help the country avert a sure default on debt. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led coalition government’s ambivalence with regard to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) conditionalities had apparently forced the Fund to delay its lending.

That the previous government was displaying a contradictory approach to the IMF programme is a fact. Be that as it may, all the political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf that previously ruled the country, must protect and preserve the ongoing IMF programme in the larger interest of the country and its people. They must not lose sight of the fact that both Moody’s and Fitch, the rating agencies have revised their outlook on Pakistan to negative from stable.

Sultan Mahmood (Islamabad)

