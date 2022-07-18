PTA reduces fares on routes in KP

PESHAWAR: After reduction in prices of petroleum commodities by the federal government, the Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) has made reduction in the fare rates for public transport/vehicles running on diesel at inter-districts routes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to an official communiqué issued here on Sunday, the new fares will be charged as per kilometre, mini buses Rs 2.51 per km, air condition buses Rs 2.71 per km, ordinary buses Rs 2.36 per km and luxury buses Rs 2.46 per km.

As per details shared with media, the fares will be charged from Peshawar to Kohat flying coaches and mini buses Rs 163, ACs buses Rs 176, ordinary buses Rs 153 and luxury buses Rs 160.

Similarly, fares from Peshawar to Bannu will be charged as flying coaches, mini buses Rs 489, ACs buses Rs 528, ordinary buses Rs 460 and luxury buses Rs 480.

Likewise, fares will be charged from Peshawar to DI Khan as flying coaches, mini buses Rs 803, ACs buses Rs 867, ordinary buses Rs 755 and luxury buses Rs 787.

Also, according to the notification, the fares will be charged from Peshawar to Haripur as flying coaches, mini buses Rs 392, ACs buses Rs 423, ordinary buses Rs 368 and luxury buses Rs 384, while the fares will be charged from Peshawar to Abbottabad as flying coaches, mini buses Rs 489, AC buses Rs 528, ordinary buses Rs 460 and luxury buses Rs 480.

The commuters asked the PTA and RTAs to take action against the transporters and ensure enforcement of the fare lists with true letter and spirit.

