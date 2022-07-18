AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTA reduces fares on routes in KP

Recorder Report 18 Jul, 2022

PESHAWAR: After reduction in prices of petroleum commodities by the federal government, the Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) has made reduction in the fare rates for public transport/vehicles running on diesel at inter-districts routes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to an official communiqué issued here on Sunday, the new fares will be charged as per kilometre, mini buses Rs 2.51 per km, air condition buses Rs 2.71 per km, ordinary buses Rs 2.36 per km and luxury buses Rs 2.46 per km.

As per details shared with media, the fares will be charged from Peshawar to Kohat flying coaches and mini buses Rs 163, ACs buses Rs 176, ordinary buses Rs 153 and luxury buses Rs 160.

Similarly, fares from Peshawar to Bannu will be charged as flying coaches, mini buses Rs 489, ACs buses Rs 528, ordinary buses Rs 460 and luxury buses Rs 480.

Likewise, fares will be charged from Peshawar to DI Khan as flying coaches, mini buses Rs 803, ACs buses Rs 867, ordinary buses Rs 755 and luxury buses Rs 787.

Also, according to the notification, the fares will be charged from Peshawar to Haripur as flying coaches, mini buses Rs 392, ACs buses Rs 423, ordinary buses Rs 368 and luxury buses Rs 384, while the fares will be charged from Peshawar to Abbottabad as flying coaches, mini buses Rs 489, AC buses Rs 528, ordinary buses Rs 460 and luxury buses Rs 480.

The commuters asked the PTA and RTAs to take action against the transporters and ensure enforcement of the fare lists with true letter and spirit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KP prices of petroleum products Provincial Transport Authority Transport fares

Comments

1000 characters

PTA reduces fares on routes in KP

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

Maryam says ‘we should accept defeat’

PM urges people to reject politics of divide, hatred

IK demands general elections

Top US energy envoy expects further steps from OPEC producers on supplies

Coal import, bilateral, transit trade: Delegation leaving for Kabul today

EU mulls tightening Russia sanctions, Ukraine says cities hit

Polling amidst strict security

RTO Peshawar praises business community

India’s Covid vaccinations hit 2bn, new cases at four-month high

Read more stories