Jul 18, 2022
TDAP urged to release funds soon for int’l carpet exhibition

NNI 18 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMAEA) has requested the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to release funds soon for the preparations for the world exhibition of handmade carpets to be held in Lahore in September this year, saying that without it, they cannot offer a final package to foreign buyers.

These views were expressed by the chairman of the association Major (R) Akhtar Nazir while presiding over the review meeting regarding the preparations for the exhibition. Chairman Carpet Training Institute Pervez Hanif, Vice Chairman of the Association Aja Zal Rehman, Senior Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Senior Executive Member Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Akbar Malik, Usman Ashraf and others were also present in the meeting.

Major (R) Akhtar Nazir said they have successfully approached different countries initially and potential foreign buyers have shown their interest positively. “The association is determined to make the World Expo a success after the Corona outbreak and for this, strong measures are being taken on its own.”

