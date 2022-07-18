YTA KP to stage sit-in at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: Young Teachers Association (YTA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa all set to stage protest demonstration and sit-in for the regularisation of their services and other facilities in front of former prime minister Imran Khan’s residency in Bani Gala from July 19.

The protest would be led by its president Attaur Rehman.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Attaur Rehman said they will continue the sit-in till getting rights and notification for regularisation and restoration of terminated employees.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra has threatened them of dire consequences including receiving dead bodies in case of protest in Bani Gala. However, he said that they hold peaceful protest in favour of their rights.

YTA general secretary Arsalan Zahid said they would build tent valley in Bani Gala and would set till getting their demands and basic rights are being met.

He said around 58000 teachers would take part in the protest.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.

They warned to stage a sit-in outside the Bani Gala residence of Imran Khan on July 19 if their demands were not accepted.

