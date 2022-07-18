AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

YTA KP to stage sit-in at Bani Gala

Tahir Amin 18 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Young Teachers Association (YTA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa all set to stage protest demonstration and sit-in for the regularisation of their services and other facilities in front of former prime minister Imran Khan’s residency in Bani Gala from July 19.

The protest would be led by its president Attaur Rehman.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Attaur Rehman said they will continue the sit-in till getting rights and notification for regularisation and restoration of terminated employees.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra has threatened them of dire consequences including receiving dead bodies in case of protest in Bani Gala. However, he said that they hold peaceful protest in favour of their rights.

YTA general secretary Arsalan Zahid said they would build tent valley in Bani Gala and would set till getting their demands and basic rights are being met.

He said around 58000 teachers would take part in the protest.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.

They warned to stage a sit-in outside the Bani Gala residence of Imran Khan on July 19 if their demands were not accepted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Bani Gala YTA Attaur Rehman Taimur Khan Jhagra

Comments

1000 characters

YTA KP to stage sit-in at Bani Gala

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

Maryam says ‘we should accept defeat’

PM urges people to reject politics of divide, hatred

IK demands general elections

Top US energy envoy expects further steps from OPEC producers on supplies

Coal import, bilateral, transit trade: Delegation leaving for Kabul today

EU mulls tightening Russia sanctions, Ukraine says cities hit

Polling amidst strict security

RTO Peshawar praises business community

India’s Covid vaccinations hit 2bn, new cases at four-month high

Read more stories