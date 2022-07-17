Loan resumption: Final decision by IMF board likely in 3-6 weeks

ISLAMABAD: The final decision of the International Monetary Fund’s Executive Board on the staff-level agreement with Pakistan can take between three to six weeks. This was stated by Gerry Rice, Director Communication IMF while addressing a press briefing.

Responding to a question on the Board meeting on Pakistan, Rice said that the Board meeting can follow - any time between three, six weeks, within that period could be slightly earlier, could be slightly later, could fall within that, but that is roughly the ballpark between the staff-level agreement and then the final agreement, which comes from the Board.

Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed

He further said that the IMF and Pakistani authorities have reached the staff level agreement. “It is an agreement on a combined seventh and eighth review of the programme that we do have with Pakistan that will translate into about $1.17 million being disbursed to Pakistan,” said Rice, adding that this brings total disbursements from the IMF to Pakistan under the ongoing programme to well over $4 billion, about $4.2 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022