KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (July 15, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Petali Disc Alpine Marine 11-07-2022 Lady Mogas Services OP-3 Spruce Disc Alpine Marine 13-07-2022 2 Mogas Services B-1 DS Load East Wind Shipping Ocean Ethanol Company 11-07-2022 B-2 Dm Disc East Wind Shipping Emerald Chemical Company 13-07-2022 B-7/B-6 Ever Disc Load Green Pak 12-07-2022 Ursula Container Shipping B-9/B-8 Tarlan Disc Load Feeder 14-07-2022 Container Logistic B-11/B-12 Ibrahim Load Crystal Sea 13-07-2022 Jahan Clinkers Services B-14/B-15 Ocean Disc Bulk Shipping 07-07-2022 Royal Wheat Agencies B-14/B-13 Ageri Disc Pakistan National Wheat Ship Corp. 12-07-2022 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 New Load General Transbridge 11-07-2022 Raouf Cargo Logistic Pak ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2/1 Nord Disc Wheat Posidon 14-07-2022 Sunda in Bulk Pvt. Ltd Saptl-4 Ts Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 14-07-2022 Dubai Container Agency ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Petali 15-07-2022 Disc. Mogas Alpine Marine Lady Services Ts Dubai 15-07-2022 Disc. Load Container Sharaf Shipping Agency ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Osaka 15-07-2022 D/L Container Ocean Sea Shipping Pvt. Ltd Seaspan 15-07-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network Chiba Express Pakistan Ital 15-07-2022 D/L Container Green Pak Usodimare Shipping Pvt. Ltd Esl Kabir 15-07-2022 D/L Container Allied Logistic SMC Pvt. Ltd Oel 15-07-2022 D/L Container East Wind Kedarnath Shipping Company Sheng 15-07-2022 D/32824 General Cargo Legend Shipping Cheng Hai & Logistic Rotterdam 15-07-2022 D/60000 Yellow Soya Bean Alpine Marine Eagle Services Spring 3 16-07-2022 L/3500 Methanol Alpine Marine Services Al Shaffiah 16-07-2022 D/19465 Chemical Wilhelmsen Ship Services M.T Lahore 16-07-2022 D/70000 Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp. Stephanie C 16-07-2022 D/L Container Universal Shipping Pvt. Ltd Budapest 16-07-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Express Pakistan Northern 16-07-2022 D/L Container Ocean Sea Guard Shipping Pakistan Yong 16-07-2022 L/8500 Rice Trade Link Da 9 International English 16-07-2022 L/27500 Corn Asia Marine Bay Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Clemens Schulte 15-07-2022 Container Ship - Bay Spirit 15-07-2022 Tanker - M.T Shalamar 15-07-2022 Tanker - ============================================================================= Port Qasim Intelligence ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Akdeniz Rice East July 11, 2022 M Wind MW-2 Lila Corn East July 11, 2022 Nola Seed Wind MW-4 KM Coal Wilhelmsen July 13, 2022 Weipa ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT IVS Swinley Coal Posiedon July 13, 2022 Forest PIBT Silvermine Coal Ocean July 14, 2022 world ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Bao Coal Sinotrans July 14, 2022 Run ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Hafnia Palm Alpine July 14, 2022 Amethyst oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Al- Furnace PNSC July 13, 2022 Jalaa oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP BW Soyabean Ocean July 13, 2022 Matsuyama Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Al LNG GSA July 14, 2022 -Deebal ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Chemroad Echo Phosphoric AcidAlpine July. 15, 2022 Seaspan Chiba Containers O.N.E - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= IVS Swinley Forest Coal Posiedon July 15, 2022 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= DS Cougar Chemicals Alpine July 15, 2022 Pilion Coal GSA Waiting for barth PVT Estella Palm oil Alpine - East Palm oil Alpine - Tiger Joy Palm oil Alpine - Onex Precious Mogas Transmarine - Sovereign Mogas Alpine - Kang Hua Wan Bitumen Transmarine - Jabal Harim Steel Coil Sea Fox - Aframax Riviera Furnace oil PNSC - Scarlet Rosella Soyabean Ocean Services - Eemslift Dafne General Sea Shape - =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022