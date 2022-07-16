AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
Recorder Report 16 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (July 15, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Petali         Disc           Alpine Marine      11-07-2022
                  Lady           Mogas          Services
OP-3              Spruce         Disc           Alpine Marine      13-07-2022
                  2              Mogas          Services
B-1               DS             Load           East Wind Shipping
                  Ocean          Ethanol        Company            11-07-2022
B-2               Dm             Disc           East Wind Shipping
                  Emerald        Chemical       Company            13-07-2022
B-7/B-6           Ever           Disc Load      Green Pak          12-07-2022
                  Ursula         Container      Shipping
B-9/B-8           Tarlan         Disc Load      Feeder             14-07-2022
                                 Container      Logistic
B-11/B-12         Ibrahim        Load           Crystal Sea        13-07-2022
                  Jahan          Clinkers       Services
B-14/B-15         Ocean          Disc           Bulk Shipping      07-07-2022
                  Royal          Wheat          Agencies
B-14/B-13         Ageri          Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Wheat          Ship Corp.         12-07-2022
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              New            Load General   Transbridge        11-07-2022
                  Raouf           Cargo         Logistic Pak
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/1         Nord           Disc Wheat     Posidon            14-07-2022
                  Sunda          in Bulk        Pvt. Ltd
Saptl-4           Ts             Disc Load      Sharaf Shipping    14-07-2022
                  Dubai          Container      Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Petali            15-07-2022     Disc. Mogas                    Alpine Marine
 Lady                                                                Services
Ts Dubai          15-07-2022     Disc. Load Container         Sharaf Shipping
                                                                       Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Osaka             15-07-2022     D/L Container                      Ocean Sea
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Seaspan           15-07-2022     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Chiba                                                        Express Pakistan
Ital              15-07-2022     D/L Container                      Green Pak
Usodimare                                                   Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Esl Kabir         15-07-2022     D/L Container                Allied Logistic
                                                                 SMC Pvt. Ltd
Oel               15-07-2022     D/L Container                      East Wind
Kedarnath                                                    Shipping Company
Sheng             15-07-2022     D/32824 General Cargo        Legend Shipping
Cheng Hai                                                          & Logistic
Rotterdam         15-07-2022     D/60000 Yellow Soya Bean       Alpine Marine
Eagle                                                                Services
Spring 3          16-07-2022     L/3500 Methanol                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Al Shaffiah       16-07-2022     D/19465 Chemical                  Wilhelmsen
                                                                Ship Services
M.T Lahore        16-07-2022     D/70000 Crude Oil          Pakistan National
                                                               Shipping Corp.
Stephanie C       16-07-2022     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Budapest          16-07-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
Northern          16-07-2022     D/L Container                      Ocean Sea
 Guard                                                      Shipping Pakistan
Yong              16-07-2022     L/8500 Rice                       Trade Link
 Da 9                                                           International
English           16-07-2022     L/27500 Corn                     Asia Marine
 Bay                                                                 Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Clemens
Schulte           15-07-2022     Container Ship                             -
Bay Spirit        15-07-2022     Tanker                                     -
M.T
Shalamar          15-07-2022     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
Port Qasim Intelligence
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Akdeniz        Rice           East            July 11, 2022
                   M                            Wind
MW-2              Lila           Corn           East            July 11, 2022
                  Nola           Seed           Wind
MW-4              KM             Coal           Wilhelmsen      July 13, 2022
                  Weipa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              IVS Swinley    Coal           Posiedon        July 13, 2022
                  Forest
PIBT              Silvermine     Coal           Ocean           July 14, 2022
                                                world
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Bao            Coal           Sinotrans       July 14, 2022
                  Run
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Hafnia         Palm           Alpine          July 14, 2022
                  Amethyst       oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Al-            Furnace        PNSC            July 13, 2022
                  Jalaa          oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               BW             Soyabean       Ocean           July 13, 2022
                  Matsuyama                     Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Al             LNG            GSA             July 14, 2022
                  -Deebal
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Chemroad
Echo              Phosphoric AcidAlpine                        July. 15, 2022
Seaspan
Chiba             Containers     O.N.E                                      -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
IVS Swinley
Forest            Coal           Posiedon                       July 15, 2022
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
DS
Cougar            Chemicals      Alpine                         July 15, 2022
Pilion            Coal           GSA                        Waiting for barth
PVT
Estella           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
East              Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Tiger Joy         Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Onex
Precious          Mogas          Transmarine                                -
Sovereign         Mogas          Alpine                                     -
Kang Hua
 Wan              Bitumen        Transmarine                                -
Jabal Harim       Steel Coil     Sea Fox                                    -
Aframax
Riviera           Furnace oil    PNSC                                       -
Scarlet
Rosella           Soyabean       Ocean Services                             -
Eemslift
 Dafne            General        Sea Shape                                  -
=============================================================================

