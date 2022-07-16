Markets
16 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (July 15, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Petali Disc Alpine Marine 11-07-2022
Lady Mogas Services
OP-3 Spruce Disc Alpine Marine 13-07-2022
2 Mogas Services
B-1 DS Load East Wind Shipping
Ocean Ethanol Company 11-07-2022
B-2 Dm Disc East Wind Shipping
Emerald Chemical Company 13-07-2022
B-7/B-6 Ever Disc Load Green Pak 12-07-2022
Ursula Container Shipping
B-9/B-8 Tarlan Disc Load Feeder 14-07-2022
Container Logistic
B-11/B-12 Ibrahim Load Crystal Sea 13-07-2022
Jahan Clinkers Services
B-14/B-15 Ocean Disc Bulk Shipping 07-07-2022
Royal Wheat Agencies
B-14/B-13 Ageri Disc Pakistan National
Wheat Ship Corp. 12-07-2022
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 New Load General Transbridge 11-07-2022
Raouf Cargo Logistic Pak
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/1 Nord Disc Wheat Posidon 14-07-2022
Sunda in Bulk Pvt. Ltd
Saptl-4 Ts Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 14-07-2022
Dubai Container Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Petali 15-07-2022 Disc. Mogas Alpine Marine
Lady Services
Ts Dubai 15-07-2022 Disc. Load Container Sharaf Shipping
Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Osaka 15-07-2022 D/L Container Ocean Sea
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Seaspan 15-07-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network
Chiba Express Pakistan
Ital 15-07-2022 D/L Container Green Pak
Usodimare Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Esl Kabir 15-07-2022 D/L Container Allied Logistic
SMC Pvt. Ltd
Oel 15-07-2022 D/L Container East Wind
Kedarnath Shipping Company
Sheng 15-07-2022 D/32824 General Cargo Legend Shipping
Cheng Hai & Logistic
Rotterdam 15-07-2022 D/60000 Yellow Soya Bean Alpine Marine
Eagle Services
Spring 3 16-07-2022 L/3500 Methanol Alpine Marine
Services
Al Shaffiah 16-07-2022 D/19465 Chemical Wilhelmsen
Ship Services
M.T Lahore 16-07-2022 D/70000 Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp.
Stephanie C 16-07-2022 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
Budapest 16-07-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Express Pakistan
Northern 16-07-2022 D/L Container Ocean Sea
Guard Shipping Pakistan
Yong 16-07-2022 L/8500 Rice Trade Link
Da 9 International
English 16-07-2022 L/27500 Corn Asia Marine
Bay Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Clemens
Schulte 15-07-2022 Container Ship -
Bay Spirit 15-07-2022 Tanker -
M.T
Shalamar 15-07-2022 Tanker -
=============================================================================
Port Qasim Intelligence
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Akdeniz Rice East July 11, 2022
M Wind
MW-2 Lila Corn East July 11, 2022
Nola Seed Wind
MW-4 KM Coal Wilhelmsen July 13, 2022
Weipa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT IVS Swinley Coal Posiedon July 13, 2022
Forest
PIBT Silvermine Coal Ocean July 14, 2022
world
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Bao Coal Sinotrans July 14, 2022
Run
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Hafnia Palm Alpine July 14, 2022
Amethyst oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Al- Furnace PNSC July 13, 2022
Jalaa oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP BW Soyabean Ocean July 13, 2022
Matsuyama Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Al LNG GSA July 14, 2022
-Deebal
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Chemroad
Echo Phosphoric AcidAlpine July. 15, 2022
Seaspan
Chiba Containers O.N.E -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
IVS Swinley
Forest Coal Posiedon July 15, 2022
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
DS
Cougar Chemicals Alpine July 15, 2022
Pilion Coal GSA Waiting for barth
PVT
Estella Palm oil Alpine -
East Palm oil Alpine -
Tiger Joy Palm oil Alpine -
Onex
Precious Mogas Transmarine -
Sovereign Mogas Alpine -
Kang Hua
Wan Bitumen Transmarine -
Jabal Harim Steel Coil Sea Fox -
Aframax
Riviera Furnace oil PNSC -
Scarlet
Rosella Soyabean Ocean Services -
Eemslift
Dafne General Sea Shape -
=============================================================================
