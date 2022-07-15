AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka court bars former prime minister from leaving the country: anti-corruption group

Reuters 15 Jul, 2022

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s top court on Friday barred former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without permission until July 28, anti-corruption group Transparency International Sri Lanka said.

Three other former officials, including two former central bank governors, also cannot travel outside the country without the court’s permission till July 28, the group said in a tweet.

Sri Lanka parliament speaker accepts Rajapaksa’s resignation

Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa Sri Lanka economic crisis Sri Lanka economy Sri Lankan fuel crisis Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka court bars former prime minister from leaving the country: anti-corruption group

Luxury imported items stuck at ports will be cleared but at a cost: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar: Applicants in doubt as SBP looks for ‘line of action’ with govt

No respite from the rain: Met department predicts heavy downpour in Karachi

Isolated incident being used to create ethnic conflict: Saeed Ghani

Turkish Democracy & National Unity Day: PM reaffirms solidarity with Turkey

Oil rises on Saudi oil production expectations

Sri Lankans queue at pumps for days with no promise of petrol

Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil, Khashoggi killing

Saudi Arabia to open airspace to all airlines, including from Israel

EU to target Russian gold in next sanctions package: commissioner

Read more stories