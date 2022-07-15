CM pays tribute to writer Naseem Kharal

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while speaking at the 44th death anniversary programme of a story writer Naseem Kharal held at Arts Council, here on Thursday said that the criminals have no religion, no nationality, and no language but they are terrorists, killers and enemy of humanity, therefore we should deal them accordingly instead of Hyderabad incident in which a young boy was killed as crime by whole community.

“A person killed a young boy at a tea shop in Hyderabad and the law has taken its course but we can’t term the incident as the crime by a particular community as a whole”.

The programme was organised by Sindh Culture department and attended by PPP MPA Naeem Kharal (younger brother of Naseem Kharal), former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Culture Minister Sardar Shah, leading playwright Noorul Huda Shah, journalist Ghulam Nabi Mughal and others.

The chief minister said that Sindh was the land of Sufi saints who spread the message of love, fraternity and respect of everyone irrespective of his social, linguistic, religious, and other identifications.

The CM urged all the people who have taken the law into their hands not to disturb the peace of this city, otherwise “I know how to protect the peace and people of this province,” he warned.

Speaking on the contribution of short story writer Naseem Kharal, the CM said it was the literature that reflected both good and bad values of the society.

“In reflecting the bad values, it makes us to rectify and solve them while in reflection of good values in the society it makes us to emulate - often as reflection, literature presents a picture of what people think, say and do in the society,” he quoted this comment of an anonymous literary personality and said we have gathered here to remember Naseem Kharal, a leading short story writer.

Naseem Kharl in his stories highlighted injustice in the society, the CM said and added Naseem had the art and know how to animate his charter with powerful dialogues and conversation.

His world fame story “34 hon Dar” (34th gate of Sukkur Barrage), Naseem beautifully explained helplessness of a government servant who found a body of a young lady stuck in the 34th gate of Sukkur Barrage, the CM said and added the officers went to various authorities to report the case and finally visited a number of police stations of the areas but he was sent back saying that the jurisdiction did not belong to them.

Murad Ali Shah quoting the story said that the helpless officer finally handed the body to the river. The CM quoted another short story “Musawat” in which a SP was giving the task of targeting the students who were on strike for their demands to his SHO. The SHO was reluctant to take any action against the students, but the SP directed the SHO to kill one or two students in an encounter. When the list of the protesting students was read out most of them were the children of influential people, therefore he decided to kill two Hindu students. Shah said that he was not a literate person but before coming to the programme he had read excerpts of a few short stories of Naseem Kharal and discovered the reason why he had sent his nephew Sharjeel Kharal to serve the Police.

