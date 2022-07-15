AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
AVN 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.08%)
BOP 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
EPCL 77.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.34%)
FCCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.88%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (5.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
OGDC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.06%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.56%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TPLP 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.25%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
TRG 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.29%)
WAVES 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 41.2 (0.99%)
BR30 15,538 Increased By 69.9 (0.45%)
KSE100 42,349 Increased By 486.1 (1.16%)
KSE30 16,165 Increased By 201.3 (1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC accepts ex-NICL MD’s plea to remove name from ECL

INP 15 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the plea of former National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) managing director (MD) Muhammad Ayaz Khan Niazi to remove his name from the Exist Control List (ECL) in a mega corruption scandal case.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the case filed by Ayaz Niazi regarding withdrawal of orders dated July 12, 2018 and February 13, 2018 whereby his name was placed on the ECL.

During the course of proceedings, Ayaz Niazi’s counsel Rana Waqar said the apex court had ordered to include his client’s name in the ECL in 2018. The accountability court later acquitted Ayaz Niazi in the corruption case, but his name was still in the ECL, which could only be removed on the SC order. He pleaded the apex court to withdraw its order dated July 12, 2018.

The special prosecutor general of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said the accused had been acquitted in the said reference but two more references were also pending. NAB had not filed an appeal against the accused in the instant case, he added.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail asked how long such a situation. NAB arrested a person and then an unending series of cases began. If the accused were acquitted in one case, then he was arrested in another one, he added.

The court accepted Ayaz Niazi’s plea and ordered that if his name was in the ECL in any other case it would be decided by the court concerned.

Supreme Court ECL NICL Muhammad Ayaz Khan Niazi

Comments

1000 characters

SC accepts ex-NICL MD’s plea to remove name from ECL

Oil prices tumble more than $4 ahead of potential large US rate hike

CTBCM design: Nepra, NTDC on the warpath

IMF agrees to resume loan after much delay

IMF for strengthening of anti-graft institutions including NAB: Tarin

Campaign on energy conservation: Power Division seeks Rs100m supplementary grant

Foreign exchange reserves down by $132m

Cabinet may ratify ECC decision today: Representatives of GHQ, ISI and FAB to oversee NGMS spectrum auctions

Alvi, Imran, Suri, others violated sacred trust: SC

Fed official signals willingness to hike interest rates full percentage point

UAE invests $2bn in hi-tech Indian ‘food parks’

Read more stories