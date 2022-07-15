SAARC chamber greets Dr M Ashraf Wani

ISLAMABAD: The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday extended warm felicitations to Dr Muhammad Ashraf Wani, head of economic news service of Associated Press of Pakistan for obtaining PhD.

In a felicitation message, President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Mailk said acquiring higher qualification enrich the knowledge and help groom and polish the vision which ultimately pays dividends in a shape of further improving professional skills in line with challenging circumstances.

He said under his supervision, APP economic news service will be further improved with his best professional guidance and hoped Dr Wani will also be source of inspiration for his colleagues. He prayed for his bright future coupled with sound health.

