AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
AVN 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.08%)
BOP 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
EPCL 77.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.34%)
FCCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.88%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (5.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
OGDC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.06%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.56%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TPLP 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.25%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
TRG 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.29%)
WAVES 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 41.2 (0.99%)
BR30 15,538 Increased By 69.9 (0.45%)
KSE100 42,349 Increased By 486.1 (1.16%)
KSE30 16,165 Increased By 201.3 (1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz announces cut in petrol price by Rs18.5 per litre

  • Price of diesel slashed by Rs40.54
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Jul, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced the slashing of petrol price by Rs18.50 per litre as part of measures to ease the burden on the masses.

He also announced reducing the price of diesel by Rs40.54 per litre. The rates go into effect from July 15.

In his address, the premier said that after coming to power, the government had increased the price of petrol to meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The premier said that his government had inherited a troubled economy. "The previous government trampled on the agreement it had with the IMF and laid landmines for us," he said.

PM Shehbaz indicated that the benefit of any further decline in international oil price will also be passed to the public.

Earlier on Thursday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the government will slash domestic petrol prices before midnight, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had received a summary from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) recommending the cut.

Speaking to the media, he stressed that the IMF had no objections to the government’s move.

The decision to cut the prices of petroleum products comes as international oil prices have dropped significantly over the past few days.

Oil prices fell on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large US rate hike that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand.

Brent crude futures for September were down $1.86 cents to $97.71 a barrel at 1016 GMT after settling below $100 for a second straight session on Wednesday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was at $94.01 a barrel, down $2.29 cents.

petrol price IMF Pakistan IMF deal

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz announces cut in petrol price by Rs18.5 per litre

KSE-100 up 1.16% as market cheers revival of IMF programme

Stage set to bring Pakistan out of economic difficulty, says PM Shehbaz after IMF nod

Pakistan's rupee closes with marginal gain against US dollar

US, Israel sign joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear weaponry

PML-N cannot win Punjab by-polls even with 'umpires' help: Imran Khan

I will seek federal cabinet's permission to arrest Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

‘Landmark judgement’: law minister hails SC verdict on Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling

Oil prices fall ahead of potential large U.S. rate hike

Japanese dairy giant looks to enhance stake in Pakistan's NutriCo Morinaga for $56.6mn

Read more stories