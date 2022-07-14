AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
AVN 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.08%)
BOP 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
EPCL 77.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.34%)
FCCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.88%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (5.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
OGDC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.06%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.56%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TPLP 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.25%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
TRG 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.29%)
WAVES 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 41.2 (0.99%)
BR30 15,538 Increased By 69.9 (0.45%)
KSE100 42,349 Increased By 486.1 (1.16%)
KSE30 16,165 Increased By 201.3 (1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Government to slash petrol prices today: Miftah Ismail

  • Finance minister says public has stood with the government during difficult times and bore the burden of inflation and now we want to provide relief
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Jul, 2022

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Thursday that the government will slash domestic petrol prices before midnight and that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has received a summary from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) recommending the cut.

Speaking to media, he stressed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had no objections with the government’s move - the announcement comes on the same day as the IMF said it had reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan for conclusion of the combined seventh and eighth reviews of the Extended Fund Facility, with the agreement now subject to approval of the Executive Board.

He also said that the government would not wait for 15 July, and cut oil prices today (14 July).

“PM Shehbaz wants to announce immediate relief to the people of Pakistan,” he said. “The public stood with the government during difficult times and bore the burden of inflation and now we want to provide relief.”

In its summary, Ogra recommended a Rs18-per-litre cut in the price of petrol and over Rs20 per litre reduction in diesel prices.

Petrol prices in Pakistan: what are the components, and how have they behaved

The decision to cut the prices of petroleum product comes as international oil price have dropped significantly over the past few days.

Oil prices fell on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large US rate hike that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand.

15pc cut in oil prices recommended

Brent crude futures for September were down $1.86 cents to $97.71 a barrel at 1016 GMT after settling below $100 for a second straight session on Wednesday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was at $94.01 a barrel, down $2.29 cents.

Govt jacks up petrol prices by another Rs14.85 per litre, takes price to Rs248.74

On June 30, the government announced a hike in the prices of petroleum products for a fourth time since end-May and lifted the new ex-depot price of petrol to Rs248.74 per litre (after a hike of Rs14.85), and diesel to Rs276.54 (after a hike of Rs13.23).

The revised rates went into effect from 1 July. In the pricing structure, a petroleum levy of Rs10 was imposed on petrol and a levy of Rs5 had been added to the per-litre prices of high speed diesel, kerosene, and light diesel oil.

Pakistan diesel petrol price kerosene oil petroleum levy

Comments

1000 characters

Government to slash petrol prices today: Miftah Ismail

Stage set to bring Pakistan out of economic difficulty, says PM Shehbaz after IMF nod

Pakistan's rupee closes with marginal gain against US dollar

US, Israel sign joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear weaponry

PML-N cannot win Punjab by-polls even with 'umpires' help: Imran Khan

I will seek federal cabinet's permission to arrest Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

‘Landmark judgement’: law minister hails SC verdict on Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling

Oil prices fall ahead of potential large U.S. rate hike

Japanese dairy giant looks to enhance stake in Pakistan's NutriCo Morinaga for $56.6mn

Shehryar Afridi removed as chairman of Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir

Read more stories