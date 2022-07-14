MQM leader Babar Ghauri released

KARACHI: Karachi Police on Wednesday released Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) senior leader Babar Ghauri over lack of evidence.

In this regard, police said that there is no complete evidence against Babar Ghauri. Police said if the evidence is gathered, Babar Ghauri can be taken into custody again.

It is pertinent to mention that on July 4 Babar Ghauri was arrested by the security agencies upon his return to Pakistan. He was taken into custody over his alleged involvement in a corruption and terrorism case.