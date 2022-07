SINGAPORE: New York cocoa looks neutral in a range of $2,331-$2,387 a tonne and an escape could suggest a direction.

The contract failed twice to break a falling trendline.

The failures could be the leading indicator of the downtrend to extend.

However, until cocoa falls below $2,331, the extension will not be confirmed. A break above $2,387 could open the way towards a range of $2,406 to $2,437.