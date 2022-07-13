Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate drops significantly

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Pakistan dropped sharply on Wednesday to 1.55%, after hitting a five-month high of 5.46% just a day prior on Tuesday.

The country celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with caution as the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of the virus.

Covid-related restrictions: NCOC issues Eid-ul-Azha guidelines

According to latest statistics issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), 15,191 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, out of which 236 (or 1.55%) were positive.

No death was reported during the time period and there are currently 152 patients in critical state.

The nation had seen an uptick in cases over the past few days, primarily attributed to the new BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron.

On Tuesday, the Covid positivity rate rose to 5.46% as 255 tests out of a total of 4,674 came back positive. One death was reported during the time period.

Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate climbs to 5-month high