Covid-related restrictions: NCOC issues Eid-ul-Azha guidelines

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for the public to follow on Eid-ul Azha, aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus in light of the recent uptick in cases.

The directions are aimed at curbing the spread of the disease during Eid prayer and qurbani. The notice places special emphasis on wearing face masks, social distancing and avoiding shaking hands and embracing.

The new guidelines state that Eid prayers should be organised in open spaces under stringent Covid protocols. If there is no option but to offer them in indoor spaces, then all windows should be kept open for ventilation.

Venues should have two to three prayer sessions with staggered timings to enable maximum people to offer prayers within Covid protocols, the NCOC said, and ulemas leading Eid prayers should keep sermons short so that people are present at prayer venues for less time.

Those who are unwell, plus the elderly and young children should not attend prayers.

The notice called for wearing face masks in mosque to prevent the transmission of disease.

Guidelines for Qurbani

While individual qurbani is allowed, efforts should be made to encourage collective and online qurbani through public, private and community organisations.

Provinces should educate masses on the possible spread of Covid during meat handling and distribution.

The site of slaughtering should be away from residential areas and preferably at open spaces.

Crowding near slaughter sites should be avoided and minimum persons should be allowed to be present at the site, the notice added.