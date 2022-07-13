AGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
ANL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 76.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.83%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
EFERT 88.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.32%)
EPCL 74.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.64%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.88%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
GTECH 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 24.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.28%)
MLCF 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
OGDC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.55%)
PAEL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.38%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.49%)
TREET 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.47%)
UNITY 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,094 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,015 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.48%)
KSE100 41,314 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,718 Decreased By -10.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei gains as chip stocks, airlines boost

Reuters Updated 13 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded on Wednesday, lifted by chip-related stocks and airlines, although losses in energy shares and worries about a slowing global economy capped gains.

The Nikkei share average closed up 0.54% at 26,478.77.

It slid 1.77% in the previous session and marked its worst day in a month. Of the benchmark’s 225 component stocks, 147 gained, 69 fell and nine were flat.

The broader Topix rose 0.29% to 1,888.85, clawing back some of Tuesday’s 1.64% decline.

However, worries lingered about the global growth outlook amid heightened uncertainty over Europe’s energy crisis and China’s renewed struggle to control COVID-19 outbreaks with its draconian zero-COVID policies.

The market’s immediate focus is on US consumer price data due later Wednesday, which will show how effective Federal Reserve tightening has been so far and potentially how much more may be needed.

“There’s a feeling that the Nikkei has gotten cheap, but with so much uncertainty about the global economic outlook, it is very difficult to buy stocks aggressively,” said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

Worries about demand sent crude oil sliding on Tuesday, making energy the Nikkei’s worst performing sector, with a 0.71% decline.

Petrochemical companies Inpex JGC Holdings were among the biggest decliners on the benchmark index, dropping 1.66% and 1.46%, respectively.

Japanese stocks fall as rising COVID cases spark recession fears

At the other end, startup investor SoftBank Group jumped 2.4%, adding an index-leading 26 points to the benchmark, as sources said it was in talks Abu Dhabi’s soverign wealth fund for the sale of Fortress Investment Group.

Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing added 24 points with its 1.01% advance, followed by chipmaking-equipment maker Tokyo Electron, which added 20 points by rising 1.37%.

Strong gains for American Airlines on a revised forecast for second-quarter revenue put wind under Japanese peers ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines, which rallied 1.08% and 1.43%, respectively.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei gains as chip stocks, airlines boost

Cut in oil prices likely as PM seeks summary

Sri Lanka PM declares state of emergency, curfew

Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate drops significantly

FBR: cost of GST exemption 49.9pc of tax expenditure

IPPs shareholders: PPIB urges PD to help reinstate tax on dividends

Russia and Ukraine seek to break grain impasse in Turkey

On Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, PM Shehbaz highlights their sacrifices

4 terrorists killed at Datta Khel: ISPR

Oil edges higher; market wary of US inflation data

SBP appoints 12 banks as Primary Dealers for Financial Year 2022-23

Read more stories