29 die in rain-related incidents in Sindh

INP 13 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has released details of deaths in rain-related incidents across the province.

The details released by PDMA have been obtained by TV channels, according to which 29 civilians were killed in various accidents and incidents during rains across Sindh including Karachi.

The report said 14 of the dead were from Karachi, six from the eastern district and four from Korangi, while one each in the southern, central, western and Malir districts. According to the PDMA, nine deaths were reported in Thatta and two in Khairpur, including seven children.

